ST. LOUIS — Man shot and killed downtown: A man on Thursday afternoon was shot and killed at Seventh and Market streets in downtown St. Louis.

Police were called around 3:30 p.m. and found the man near Kiener Plaza, according to a report.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

BELLEVILLE — Mother charged in infant son's death: A Belleville mother was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of her 7-month-old son.

Peanina S. Porter, 25, is facing three counts in St. Clair Circuit Court for first-degree murder, endangering the life and health of a child, and obstructing justice in the death of her infant son, Richard D. Bowker III.

Charges allege that on April 21. Porter inflicted head trauma on the child, then failed to get him proper medical care. She is also accused of starting a factory reset on her cellphone in an attempt to destroy evidence in the case.

Porter’s bond was set at $1,000,000.00.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Officer charged with battery, misconduct: A Washington Park police officer is charged with multiple felonies after authorities say he used a Taser on a person with an intellectual disability while the person was strapped to an ambulance gurney.

Justin D. Gaither, 32, is charged with two counts of official misconduct and four counts of aggravated battery by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Illinois State Police say Gaither in March went out to a call for service at a home near 45th Street and Bunkum Road in Washington Park. Officials did not say what the call was for. While there, Gaither got into a fight with a 19-year-old man who lived in the home.

EMS workers responded to treat the 19-year-old for his injuries, and Gaither "used excessive force on the victim by striking him in the face and tasering him while he was strapped to an ambulance gurney."

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Gaither was charged on Monday and turned himself in on Tuesday, posting bond shortly afterward.

Neither Illinois State Police nor Washington Park Police returned requests for comment on Gaither's employment status or status of the 19-year-old who was injured.

Sentencing for a conviction of a class 3 felony in Illinois is up to five years in prison.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Driver charged with DWI in fatal crash: A driver was charged last week with felony DWI in an October 2022 crash that killed a man and woman on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.

Larry L. Larsen Jr., 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was charged April 17 with DWI resulting in the deaths of two or more people in an Oct. 23 crash that killed Steven Anderson, 59, and Kristi Anderson, 61, both of West Des Moines, Iowa, on I-70 westbound east of Lake Saint Louis Boulevard.

The crash happened when Larsen's 2022 Chevrolet Corvette was too closely following the Toyota Prius driven by Steve Anderson in a “careless and imprudent manner,” according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report.

Both vehicles swerved off the road and into an embankment. Neither Steven nor Kristi Anderson were wearing seatbelts, and they were both ejected from the car, according to the Highway Patrol.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Charging documents allege that Larsen smelled of alcohol and refused to provide troopers with a breath sample. After investigators got a search warrant, a blood sample about four hours after the crash showed Larsen had a blood alcohol content of .09%, above the legal limit of .08%.

Larsen posted a $200,000 bail in the case and is no longer in custody.