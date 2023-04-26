John Denny Robertson’s five children grew up seeing their dad in one uniform or another, weekday or weekend.
Only later as adults did they realize how those uniforms illustrated their father’s commitment to not one, but two lifetime careers — serving in the military and as a St. Louis County police lieutenant.
“My entire life I wore a uniform,” said Robertson, now 95. “I am most proud of the fact that by serving in both the police and the military I was able to successfully help those that needed help.”
Robertson’s 42-year military career began in 1946, when he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17. He went on to serve in the Marine Corp Reserve, the Missouri National Guard and the Army Reserve, rising to the rank of command sergeant major, one of the highest attainable for non-commissioned officers.
Battle of Inchon
Robertson was still a student at Eureka High School when he enlisted in the Marines. He had watched as his heroes came home from World War II, and he wanted to be like them, a “total American,” he said.
He was assigned to the Pacific Air Command in the South Pacific. After returning from active duty, he promptly enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve, joining a fighter squadron based at Lambert Airport, which ended up being one of the first activated for combat duty in Korea in 1950.
The unit was tasked with providing close air support for advancing ground troops and was sent into South Korea as part of the amphibious Inchon invasion. He and about 15 other Marines were sent aboard a WWII-era LST (tank landing ship) to bring supplies needed to set up operations at Kimpo airfield, near Seoul. They launched at night during the tail end of a storm, but a second LST loaded with American soldiers didn’t make it, he said.
“We sailed without lights or any communication,” he remembered. “Sometime in daylight we realized we were alone out there.”
As ground forces moved into North Korea, Robertson’s unit was temporarily stationed at airfields near Wonsan and Hungnam. What he saw there remains clear in his memory.
“I saw that the North Koreans had dug deep tunnels, capable of driving tanks in them, and I was physically in a hangar that been cut into the side of a mountain that could easily have concealed 10 or more fighter planes,” he said. “Everything was buried — you couldn’t see it.”
At Hungnam, he remembers an airfield encounter with U.S. General Douglas MacArthur. “It was quite cold. We were wearing parkas. He got off the plane and he put his arm around me and said, ‘God bless you, Marine.’”
Both sides of the story
After returning from Korea, Robertson stayed with the Reserve unit until it was relocated to Chicago. He then enlisted in the Missouri National Guard, serving with several units until joining the U.S. Army Reserve, where he served as command sergeant major assigned to three different generals.
“I believe everybody is created equally; that’s always been my policy,” he said of his role as command sergeant major, the senior enlisted advisor to a commander. “There are two sides to every story. I try to hear both sides before I make a decision.”
Civilian career
In 1955, Robertson added police officer to his resume when he became one of the first 95 officers to join the newly-founded St. Louis County police department. He served for 32 years in his civilian job, plus another 10 years as president of the St. Louis County Police Retirees Association.
Today, Robertson, of Wildwood, looks back on those days of dual service with satisfaction, even if it meant going with little sleep when his duties as father, husband, police officer and soldier overlapped.
“I never brought my job home,” he said. “My family came first, after God.”