Age 93, April 17, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Breckle; loving mother of Bill (Carol), Melba, Randall Breckle and the late Cathey Elaine Breckle; dear grandmother of Randall Jr. (Donna) Breckle, Valerie (Robert) Langro, Brandy (LaMarr) Williams, Justin (Jessica) Breckle, Roger (Megan) Breckle, Richard (Jennifer) Martin and Nathan (Kelsey) Breckle; dearest great-grandmother of Zachary (Stacie), Dominic, Michaela, Matthew, Brianna, Madison, Mason, Joshua, Preston, Kelsie, Mya, Kaitlyn, Joseph, Ava and Ian; loving daughter of the late James and Jennie Williams; loving sister of Shirl (Ruth) Williams, Charles O. Williams, Jessie (Charles) Breckle, Dorothy Pewitt, Linda Roods, Dale Williams, Sue Williams and the late Elijah, John and Danny Williams and Margie Nettles; our dear aunt and friend.