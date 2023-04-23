ST. LOUIS — Old cameras — the kind that took pictures on film — have a certain indefinable allure, a mystique, a sense of magic.

Andy Holman feels that attraction more than most. He is a hobbyist photographer and a collector of old cameras. Four years ago, he found a way to turn those interests into a business.

Holman, 44, runs STL Vintage Camera, which is less of a store than a section inside The Bricoleur antiques shop in Benton Park West. The camera section is tucked away in the back of the surprisingly expansive shop, but clusters of old cameras have staked out vanguard positions throughout the store.

Holman co-owns the Bricoleur with his partner Ann Montgomery and her brother, David Montgomery. Holman handles all the camera purchases and sales himself because he is the one who knows the most about them — even though Ann Montgomery’s degree is in photography.

She only owns one camera, he said, with the disdain of a collector who owns far more.

The shop itself has a selection of about 500 cameras, making it the largest inventory by far in the area, Holman said. He added that Schillers Camera in Brentwood also buys and sells old cameras, and also processes film, which he does not do. However, he has recently started to sell film.

Holman generally sells any camera made in the 20th century, from the enormous, burdensome wooden cameras with a cloth hood for the photographer to peer under at the start of the 1900s to the sleek, sophisticated cameras that were the state of the industry at the century’s end.

In the first few years of the 21st century, the photography world changed forever. Practically everyone who took pictures ditched their film cameras for digital models.

“The digital switch happened and everyone was selling their gear — and I bought it,” Holman said.

At the time, he said, he was very much opposed to digital photography. The quality of the image was manifestly inferior to film. The only advantage was that photographers did not have to buy and process their film.

In the years since then, the technology has vastly improved. Even Holman admits the picture quality is essentially the same as film, and said only hobbyists bother with film cameras anymore.

“I can’t imagine any professional using it,” he said, though he added that he has seen an uptick in interest among non-professionals.

“It’s trendy. It’s like vinyl records,” he said.

That’s where the allure comes in. The mystique. The sense of magic.

Holman has always been attracted to older things. His grandmother sold antiques, and so too, briefly, did his mother. His mother was also an artist, and she encouraged her children to explore every form of art.

For Holman, photography was the one that caught on. He still speaks lovingly of his first serious camera, a Nikon F3, a workhorse of a camera that was used by amateurs and professionals alike.

These days, his taste runs more toward Graflexes, especially the Super D model (made from 1941 to 1963) with 4-by-5-inch film. Graflex, which was long a division of Kodak, also made Speed Graphics, the iconic camera of newspapers for decades. Holman has several examples of Speed Graphics for sale at the store.

Holman buys many of the cameras he sells from customers, with the price he pays depending on the demand for the item. A camera that is popular and likely to sell quickly will draw a higher price from him than a more esoteric model that may sit on the shelves for a year before finding the right buyer.

This policy allows him to sell everything from toy cameras to professional models, as well as some 8mm and 16mm movie cameras. Not all the cameras he sells are functional, but people often buy them for decoration or to try to fix them themselves.

Holman isn’t trained to fix cameras himself, and though he has some knowledge of the craft, “I don’t want to break someone else’s camera.”

However, he will occasionally work on the large-format cameras that he feels more comfortable with.

Holman often recommends that his customers take photography classes at local community colleges, and not just to sharpen their skills and learn how to use a darkroom.

“It’s the community. It’s the people,” he said.

And that’s what he likes most about selling old cameras: the chance to talk about cameras for an hour with a like-minded customer. For an old camera buff, nothing could be better.