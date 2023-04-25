Several major players in the St. Louis region's prominent agricultural technology scene have teamed up to form a new entity tasked with building on the industry's local momentum and reaching "the next level" of growth and economic impact.

Creation of the 39 North AgTech Innovation District marks the next chapter for the Creve Coeur-based 39 North plant science district — launched in 2017 and named after the approximate latitude of St. Louis.

More than $120 million of investment has been devoted toward 39 North since its formation, according to a Tuesday announcement. And, moreover, the plant science district — based next to the former global headquarters of Monsanto — has consistently been touted as a fixture of regional economic growth, alongside other local innovation "districts" like St. Louis' technology-focused Cortex research hub.

Now, the new nonprofit organization aiming to build on that growth will feature seven "anchor institutions" that are both public and private. They include the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, Greater St. Louis Inc., the City of Creve Coeur, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, CoverCress Inc., Benson Hill and Bayer Crop Science.

The group has chosen Emily Lohse-Busch to serve as its executive director — a veteran of economic development initiatives around St. Louis. From 2017 to 2022, for instance, Lohse-Busch was the executive director of Arch Grants, which works to help attract and retain newly formed "startup" businesses in St. Louis.