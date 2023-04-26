ST. LOUIS — Global architecture firm HOK has named Eli Hoisington as its co-CEO, the company announced Wednesday.

Hoisington will lead the firm with fellow co-CEO, Susan Klumpp Williams, who is based in HOK's Washington, D.C., office. They're tasked with steering the company's design vision, business strategy and operations. Hoisington, 46, and Klumpp Williams are the youngest and first woman CEOs in HOK’s 68-year history, according to a release.

Hoisington and Klumpp Williams succeed Bill Hellmuth, who died April 6 after retiring from HOK. Hellmuth was the nephew of George Hellmuth, who founded HOK in St. Louis, along with Gyo Obata and George Kassabaum.

Hoisington joined HOK in 2005 in New York and was promoted to design principal in HOK’s St. Louis office in 2014. His projects include St. Louis' new soccer stadium, CityPark, as well as several buildings in the Cortex innovation district, and Centene Corp.'s new Clayton headquarters.