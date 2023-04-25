ST. LOUIS — Mike Perry, a longtime construction industry executive, will retire May 1, his company announced recently.

Perry spent nearly his entire career with St. Louis-based HBD Construction, which he led for 16 years before it was acquired by Iowa-based Russell in 2020. At Russell, he served as executive vice president.

Over his career, he was involved in the construction of the Manchester/270 Office Center, The Promenade at Brentwood, Galaxy Chesterfield Cinema and the new 21c Museum Hotel.

"Mike's fingerprints can be found all over St. Louis," Matthew Stack, president of Russell in St. Louis, said in a statement. "We are extremely grateful for his service and the tremendous legacy and impact he has had in the St. Louis construction industry."