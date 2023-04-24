ST. LOUIS — A plan to build 18 apartments near Tower Grove Park moved forward Monday after a city board gave an initial green light.

The St. Louis Preservation Board, which reviews projects in historic districts, voted 4-2 to grant "preliminary approval" to local developer AHM Group to build the new apartments on vacant land at 3000-3004 Minnesota Avenue, a half-mile east of Tower Grove Park. The project entails two buildings with six apartments each and six additional "carriage house" apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

The approval doesn't mean the project will happen: AHM Group needs to secure all of its financing and work with the Cultural Resources Office on final designs before shovels hit the ground.

Two commissioners, Michael Allen and Michael Killeen, wanted to delay a vote on the project for a month to give the area's new alderwoman, Alisha Sonnier, an opportunity to review it and meet with developers after Sonnier said Monday that she and other constituents knew nothing about it.

Rob Maltby with AHM Group said his company had met several times with the neighborhood association and the area's previous alderwoman, Christine Ingrassia.

Ultimately, the board voted to move the project forward.

"They have done their due diligence," said Commissioner Tiffany Hamilton. "It's just the timing of the transition of power."