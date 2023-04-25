The Maryland Heights-based firm said it added: Ed Backer and Joel Meyer, senior vice presidents of brokerage; Drew Clary, vice president of brokerage; Alice Benner, principal and managing director of Bamboo Equity Partners; and Brady Gehring, Bamboo's principal and director of capital markets. Bamboo is affiliated with Intelica.

"This is a reflection of the impact these team members have made for our clients and company, as well as the success we are confident we will achieve together in the years to come," Dan Dokovic, founder of Intelica and Bamboo, said in a statement.