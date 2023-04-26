A donation from Cardinals Care will help the St. Louis County Library replace one of its aging bookmobiles.

The group is giving $200,000 to sponsor a new vehicle, which will have a Cardinals-themed wrap on its exterior. It will carry 5,000 items, some of which will be recommended by players and even Fredbird (who knew he could turn pages with those hands). The announcement comes in celebration of National Library Outreach Day (formerly National Bookmobile Day).

“The Cardinals have been a longtime supporter of the Library,” Kristen Sorth, library director & CEO, said in a news release. “Their investment in literacy has made a real impact on our community. Sponsoring a new bookmobile will continue that legacy, and will help open up a world of discovery and enjoyment for students for years to come.”

The library is also releasing a limited-edition Cardinals library card to celebrate the bookmobile announcement. All library branches will have a supply of the Cardinals library card. Most libraries in the St. Louis area have reciprocal lending agreements with the county library.

Library cards are free to those who live in or pay property taxes to St. Louis County, St. Louis City or St. Charles County.

“Cardinals Care is proud to be a partner of the Library both on the bookmobile and Cardinals library card to help provide children and their families greater access to books and all the resources that the library has to offer,” Michael Hall, vice president, community relations & executive director for Cardinals Care, said in the statement.

About two weeks ago, the library announced a similar donation from Great Southern Bank to sponsor another bookmobile, which is expected to be ready in late 2024. Each new vehicle will cost about $450,000.

The library system has used bookmobiles since 1947. Modern ones include wheelchair lifts, removable seating for visitors, two staff stations for book checkout, and multiple skylights, the library said. A new one will have a 21-foot awning to provide shade for outdoor activities and a cradlepoint router for extended Wi-Fi access.

The system uses four school bookmobiles that visit more than 50 public and private schools throughout 11 school districts in St. Louis County, the library says. In 2022 school bookmobiles checked out 291,522 items to students and issued over 7,550 new library cards. Bookmobiles made 840 visits to schools and provided service to nearly 274,293 children.