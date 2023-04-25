“The Voice” coach Blake Shelton dropped St. Louis singer Neil Salsich from his team on Monday’s night’s show during the knockouts, but Salsich still lives to see another day on the NBC program.

Competing coach Kelly Clarkson “stole” Salsich and added him to her team, just as Salsich had said his goodbyes and was walking off the stage and off the show.

The move advances Salsich to the show’s playoffs, the last step before “The Voice” goes onto the live shows. It also moves him into the show's top 20.

“I’m so excited to work with Neil, who can sing anything. He’s secretly one of the best singers in the competition,” Clarkson said after snatching Salsich.

Salsich was pitted against fellow teammate Grace West of Canton, Michigan, for the knockoffs. Shelton would decide which singer he wanted to keep after their performances.

Salsich said being paired with West definitely kept him on his toes, and at that point all he wanted was to make it to the playoffs.

He selected the Doobie Brothers’ “Takin’ It to the Streets” as his song choice, a nod to St. Louis hometown hero Michael McDonald of the Doobie Brothers, while West chose Dolly Parton’s “Here You Come Again.”

He described the Doobie Brothers’ classic as “a gospel song disguised as a rock song,” and that if the St. Louis sound is anything, it’s those two things.

He also gave a nod to St. Louis’ amazing music history from Chuck Berry to McDonald, and his own contribution to the city working as a musician in St. Louis for the past decade (though his band the Mighty Pines was not mentioned by name).

Both Salsich and West’s knockoffs performances were powerful, and the singers were equally matched, making for a tough decision. The other coaches weighed in on the performances first, and said who they felt outperformed the other.

Coach Niall Horan preferred West, though he believed the changes Salsich made to the song took it to the next level. Coach Chance the Rapper preferred Salsich, loving his stage presence.

Clarkson, who preferred Salsich, had the most to say about his performance. She loved the song choice and the versatility he shows in those choices. She was also a fan of what she called his captivating energy and crazy voice.

“His control is the reason this show exists,” she said.

But it was Shelton who needed to decide whom to keep and whom to let go. He was drawn to West’s old school country voice, clearly in his lane, and said he sees her potential to be a big star in country music.

But he did say Salsich looks like he has his own own private party when he performs and that he's fun to watch. He also thought Salsich’s song choice was perfect.

Prior to their performances, both singers met with Shelton and guest mentor Reba McEntire. Salsich was taken by the country music legend’s presence, a life highlight for him. He referred to her as a pop culture behemoth.

McEntire said the two singers were similar but different.

Before the knockouts, Salsich competed, sort of, in the battles. He advanced from the battles to the knockouts, but it was by default after his competition unexpectedly left the show, robbing him of valuable screen time and the full battles experience.