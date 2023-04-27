Q • In a commercial for an insurance company there is a spokesman known as Mayhem. In the latest ad he plays basketball against his brother. They look related. Are they brothers in real life?

A • Yes. Dean Winters — known for acting roles on “30 Rock,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and other productions — has long been Mayhem in ads for Allstate insurance. In the basketball spot, Mayhem’s brother is played by Winters’ real-life brother, Scott William Winters, who is also an actor known for roles on “NCIS,” “Law & Order: SVU” and other shows. The Winters brothers have teamed onscreen before, notably playing brothers on the HBO drama “Oz.”

Q • I just watched an episode of “FBI: International” with a character who resembled Charles Korvin, the mambo teacher in a classic “Honeymooners” episode. My husband says no, but I think I’m right. There’s a week of dishwashing for the loser.

A • You had better get out the dish soap. Korvin died in 1998 at the age of 90.

Q • About 10 years ago there was a TV show named “Motive.” The main stars were Kristin Lehman and Louis Ferreira. I would like to see or purchase the few seasons that it showed. Can you help?

A • The Canadian-made drama ran for four seasons in 2013-16. You can find the episodes on Freevee, the ad-supported streaming service (also available via amazon.com) and for digital purchase on Prime Video, VUDU and Apple TV.

Q • I really enjoyed the three seasons of “Master of None” on Netflix. Any idea if there will be a fourth season?

A • The show starring series co-creator Aziz Ansari for two seasons, and Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie in a third, has not produced any new episodes since 2021. And I have not seen any announcement of a fourth season. That said, four years passed between the second season and the revised third season (titled “Master of None Presents: Moments in Love”). And in this hey-that-old-show-is-back era, I wouldn’t rule out Ansari getting an idea for more “Master” episodes down the road.

Q • I recall one of the most suspenseful movies from the mid-late ‘60s, called “Experiment in Terror.” I don’t recall the lead actors. But a man with a scary breathing issue pursued a woman throughout the movie. Any possibility this movie will show up on the Movies! network, or is it available on DVD or some streaming service?

A • The movie, from 1962, starred Glenn Ford, Lee Remick and Ross Martin, and was directed by Blake Edwards. While I can’t be sure where it might be televised, it has been released on DVD. And digital sources include Prime Video, VUDU and Apple TV.

Q • Is “The Rockford Files” available anywhere?

A • Freevee, mentioned above, has the classic private-eye drama starring James Garner. So does the Roku Channel. There have also been DVD and Blu-ray releases.

By Rich Heldenfels, Tribune News Service

Send questions to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.