Spring is here, and rows of tulips line the garden paths of St. Louis – making the city picturesque as ever. If you have a wedding coming up, engagement photos are likely in the near future. Perhaps you’ve already booked your dream photographer.
In any case, it’s normal to wonder what to wear, how to pose and whether your color scheme will complement the location you’ve chosen. We talked to two Missouri-based photographers about engagement photo trends, tips and practices.
With nearly 16 years of experience, Catherine Rhodes Photography specializes in both Midwest and destination weddings, and boudoir and portrait photography as well. Her style is refined yet ethereal, with the personalities of her subjects at the forefront.
“Clients are loving classic looks for their engagement sessions,” Rhodes says. “The pairing of a white dress and suit creates such a timeless look that works well for ‘save the dates’ and photos [to be sent out] around the time of the wedding.” Pastels also make for a pretty spring color palette.
She adds that neutral backdrops work well with solid pops of color and white or black dresses – all reliable staples in any closet. Rhodes typically asks that clients bring along a formal outfit and a casual one. “One location we love in particular is the Art Museum at Forest Park,” she says. “The natural tones and light on Art Hill always make for a beautiful setting.”
Posing for any photograph can feel daunting, but relaxing and trusting the photographer are among the best pieces of advice for clients. “We let all our couples know that we will help create stunning portraits by giving you natural actions within the poses during your session,” Rhodes explains. “We’ll have you hold hands and walk a certain way but add in a kiss or hug during the walk to create a more natural flow.”
St. Louis- and Nashville-based photographer Zoe Nguyen of Zoe Life Photography is known for her “true-to-color” editing style. The destination wedding, portrait and family photographer has been in the business since 2014 and says her clients gravitate toward engagement photos that are crisp and clear, showing movement without being blurry.
“There are some photographers who love to use a more saturated look with lots of browns and yellows, but my couples [think] these trends will look dated in a few years,” Nguyen explains. “Many photographers – especially on Instagram – are using this type of artistic style, but it’s not resonating with the couples who are finding me.”
Like Rhodes, Nguyen also sees neutral, solid colors as a current trend that has always been classic. “I love neutral colors and I think they are definitely very popular,” she says. Many of her couples opt to wear more casual outfits during their sessions.
For posing, Nguyen often asks couples to spin each other around, skip toward the camera or walk very close together. “I try to get as much variety in poses as possible – I am very focused on getting natural expressions and reactions from my clients, so I love to give prompts that get them to smile and laugh with each other,” she says, adding that Forest Park is one of her favorite places to photograph, along with Tower Grove and down on the Arch grounds.
Both Rhodes and Nguyen agree that these photo sessions tend to seem like a whirlwind. No matter the trend or location, what’s important to your photographer is that you’re comfortable, having fun and enjoying the present moment.
Catherine Rhodes Photography, 573-645-2222, catherinerhodesphotography.com
Zoe Life Photography, 615-423-9025, zoelifephotography.com