Artist Timothy Bolt’s love of the city, its architecture, and its urban character shows in the watercolors he paints of the built environment. He comes by his fascination with architecture honestly. “When I was growing up, my parents built the homes we lived in,” he says. “My grandfather was a carpenter, and I’ve always been interested in buildings.”

He walked the neighborhoods of south St. Louis with his parents because they also owned a paper route. “We would go door to door, up and down Scrubby Dutch steps, collecting bills for the newspapers. Those were the olden days, but I would look at the fancy brickwork, the styles of houses, see how different flowers grew — all those things made an impression on me,” he says.

South by Southeast • Bolt attended grade school on the south side at Holy Family and Horace Mann, then put in a short stint at Roosevelt High School. A move to southeastern Missouri in his teenage years started him on the path to making art. “My parents built a house in Fletcher, Missouri, just outside of DeSoto. That's where I met Juanita Wyman, my high school art teacher, who was a game changer. She taught a watercolor section in her class, so I stuck in there learning watercolors. I was active in the art club, which she ran, and that's how I got started painting.”

After graduation he enrolled at Jefferson College in Hillsboro and earned an associate's degree in architecture. “The plan was to finish a bachelor’s degree there and go into architecture,” he says, but best laid plans sometimes go awry.

“My parents moved back to St. Louis, and I went to the University of Missouri in St. Louis where I got a bachelor’s degree in art history.” While he was a student, he worked at the St. Louis Art Museum in the drawings, prints and watercolor section. “I matted things, cataloged and did some framing,” he says.

Life happens • His work life didn’t follow the blueprint he’d established in his studies. After graduation, he got married and worked as a caseworker for the state of Missouri for a bit, then broke into selling real estate for a number of years, which fit with his love of buildings. The knowledge gained in real estate led to a long career in banking and mortgage lending, which provided support for his family. Making art took a back seat.

Art transpires • A frank conversation with his sister got him back to his art. “I would dabble in watercolors, but not really take it on. And then my sister Mary kicked me in the butt,” he says. “We’re very close, and I love her to death, but she said ‘You need to do something with this talent you have.'”

His sister didn’t stop with a straightforward conversation. “That was in 2010. She drew up a contract on a piece of scratch paper. Tim Bolt will do four sets of four seasons of Holly Hills landscape paintings. He will put them out and sell them within the next year, by April 1st.”

With encouragement from his sister, his wife, and his daughters, Bolt cleared out a corner of the basement of their house in Holly Hills and made a studio. By 2011, he’d found his métier — painting watercolors of the St. Louis built landscape — and sold his first paintings.

Art and life • Bolt and his wife, who taught drama at Cor Jesu Academy for many years, raised their three daughters in south St. Louis. Sarah, who lives in Connecticut, and Emily, now in Los Angeles, are both working actors. Katherine taught theater and speech in Rockwood Summit. After their children left home, the Bolts downsized twice, first to Lafayette Square, and then to their home in the Arcade Building downtown in 2015.

The developers planned to lease space to qualifying artists who would actively produce work in the newly renovated building. Bolt’s art paved the way.

“I qualified, and we got in,” he says. “We have a two-bedroom apartment. The second bedroom is my studio,” he says.

Bolt’s advice to anyone who wants to make art is simple. “Just do the work and whatever you want will come. Put it out there, even if you think it's not perfect. Do it.”

Timothy Bolt, Watercolor Artist

Artist • Timothy Bolt

Age • 66

Family • Bolt has been married to Laura VonderHaar Bolt for 42 years. They have three daughters and five grandchildren. Their dog Millie loves living downtown with them.

Home • Downtown

What he makes • Bolt is a watercolorist who specializes in painting landmarks, neighborhoods and scenes from St. Louis, his hometown. He also paints commissions of private homes and businesses.

Where to buy • Bolt sells his work directly from his website, timboltwatercolor.com, and through Instagram. His work is available at Benton Park Café and at Artisans in the Loop. He also does art shows throughout the area.

How much • Prices for original 13.5-inch-by-10.5 inch watercolors range from $150, matted, to $200, matted and framed. Greeting cards start at $5.