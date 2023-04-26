On April 27, 1878, a couple billed as "a genuine giant and giantess" arrived in St. Louis for a visit. The Capt. and Mrs. M.V. Bates, both nearly eight-feet tall, arrived at Union Depot and were followed by children. They stayed in special accommodations at the Lindell Hotel and later visited the Evening Dispatch newspaper.

The Evening Post office was invaded yesterday afternoon by Captain Bates and his wife. The reporter saw them coming in the door, and hurriedly made for the waste-basket under the table.

Whether the giant and giantess saw the diminutive reporter or not they kept on corning in, and the scribe saw no other way out of it than to dive into the ample recesses of the basket and nestle upon a bed of school girl poetry, statesmen's essays and applications from last year's and the coming year's college graduates for managing editorships.

There is a barbaric sesquipedalianism (which is a good long word to ring in in an article upon six-storied people) and a prevailing atmosphere of suffocation in such a waste-basket, but nevertheless the reporter crouched closer as the Brobdingnagian people approached with a rabble that noised their heels upon the floor, and their tongues against the roofs of their mouths, that made things sound as if Russia and England had set down their combined forces in the Evening Post office, with the intention of driving the senses of its whole staff out through the roof of the building.

But all this was seraphic bliss compared with the awful moment that the giant deliberately sat down on the table just over the waste basket.

The table groaned and the reporter moaned. The fleeting seconds magnified themselves into centuries, and the reportorial self shrank into a homeopathic pill. The table apparently stood the pressure a great deal better than the man under it, and it was some time before the latter came to reconcile himself to the safety of his clandestine situation. When he did he peeped out.

The sight that met his gaze was a curious one. There was the great towering giantess of pleasing, features, and with nothing of the fee-fo-dum air about her, quietly seated in the editor's chair, taking in the situation quietly. and as if she hud been used to the thing since Adam's father was bald-headed.

And there were the editors and news hunters gazing on admiringly, with one or two of them particularly awe-stricken and wild-eyed. But the background was the thing. It was a circus in itself.

At the doors and windows, upon tables and chairs, and perched away up an inoffensive and weak partition, as high us the giant himself in his stocking feet, was a ghastly array of gaping mouths in a setting of eager and dirty faces.

Inside and out, high and low, anywhere, everywhere, newsboys till you couldn't rest, with a dim and distant horizon of visitors who had been tempted in by the unusual scene This was what the reporter saw from his waste basket observation.

After the usual pleasantries had been interchanged and the reporter was in a fit frame of mind to understand what was going on, having been reconciled to the strength of the table, the editor remarked:

"I had a young fellow assigned to interview you. Captain, but I don't know where he is just now."

Just here there was a commotion. The giant's foot swung back and collided with the waste basket. To say it was a big foot would be like calling Cheops a brickbat, or the Colossus an Italian plaster-cast.

At any rate, the collision between the foot and the basket caused the recondite reporter to disclose his whereabouts. .The managing editor qualified his conduct as unbecoming a newspaper man, and the giant himself requested the reporter to come forward.

"You won't make a watch charm out of me?" queried the reporter apprehensively.

"No, no!" answered the giant assuringly.

"Nor a scarf-pin?"

He said he wouldn't.

This allayed the reporter's fears and he came forth from the respectfully-declined atmosphere in which he had been confined.

Capt. M.V. Bates greeting was most kind, and so was that of the giantess, his wife. The reporter saw at once from the gracious manner in which they received him that there had been no necessity for his previous timidity, and, managing to get within a couple of yards of the giant's ear, excused his awkward action.

Capt. Bates is 32 years of age, stands 7 feet 11 inches in height and weighs 453 pounds. He is well put together, handsome in feature and genial in speech, and is a sharp, shrewd man of the world. Mrs. Bates is 29 years old, of the same height as her husband, although she really looks to be taller, and turns the scales at 417 pounds. She is thinner in form, but of excellent physique, is handsome and has the same frank and smiling countenance as her husband.

She likes the show business, she says, because it brings her into contact with so many persons. The Captain, however, does not care very much about it now, having been in the business nine years. It was his desire to live in private quiet on his farm in Ohio, where the couple have a house built expressly with doors, windows, etc., on a giant scale, but they had received so many good offers that they left the sod to take to the sawdust, and forsook the plow for the platform.

The visit of a giant and giantess to a newspaper office is not, however, an everyday occurrence, and it is worth while recording; and common occurrences in the life of a pair of domesticated giants are not by any means microscopic affairs and are equally worthy of public notice.

The reporter suggested, as he nearly dislocated his neck in looking up at the towering couple, that it would have been a nice thing to have been around when they were making love to each other, but Mrs. Bates remarked that that was rather a delicate and personal question, and the reporter subsided into thinking how a fellow must feel with four hundred and odd pounds of sweetheart upon his knee, Himalayan hugging going on around him, and love-sighs that needed a Jacob's ladder to come from the heart-depths playing above his head like mountain zephyrs around the Pike's Peak signal station.

"You were afraid of her big brother. Captain, were you?" timidly interrogated the reporter.

"Oh, no, not at all," answered the Captain.

"If you sat down on him once you could have sold him for a bundle of tissue paper, couldn't you?"

"That's not it. my boy. She didn't have any big brother."

"Oh, yes, I see." Then the discourse turned into other channels, of special interest.

"It must be a gigantic thing when the Captain comes home late at night from the lodge, you know, falls in through the kitchen window into a pan of dishes, stumbles up stairs and gets into bed with his boots on?" the reporter insinuated as he looked at the giantess.

"Oh, he never does that!"

"And it looks as if he didn't care to?" added the newspaper man.

"No, he never does." The giantess looked knowingly at the giant and the giant at the floor.

"Captain, how do you like traveling?"

"Very well, indeed," he replied.

"How are hotel accommodations?"

"Well, about so and so."

"And you don't have to hang your head or feet out of the end of the bed?"

This last question disgusted the Captain, and he rose from the table indignantly, as did Mrs Bates from the editorial chair, and doubling themselves up as they reached the doorway like a boy who has an attack of green apples at the stomach, they majestically swept out of the office, stepped into their carriage and drove away.