A St. Charles County police officer shot and killed a man who pulled a gun after running from police early Monday, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. on Siedentop Road, north of Technology Drive West in the Weldon Spring area. The man is in his 40s. His name hasn't yet been released.

It is less than a half-mile from the Missouri Highway Patrol's Troop C headquarters.

Cpl. Barry Bayles of the St. Charles County Police Department said two police officers were sitting in police cars in a parking lot, in a fairly isolated area, when two men in a car pulled alongside one of the police cars.

The car had just left a lot of a business that was closed and had no night shift.

The driver asked one of the police officers for directions, Bayles said, and the officers walked over to talk with them.

A few minutes later, the passenger jumped out of the car and ran off, Bayles said. Officers chased him, while the driver stayed put. Bayles said it wasn't immediately clear why the passenger ran, though he may have had an arrest warrant.

Bayles said the officers caught him. He fought back and pulled a gun, and that's when one officer shot the man, Bayles said. He died at a hospital.

No officers were hurt.

The Post-Dispatch has requested video footage from the officers' dashboard cameras and body cameras.

The St. Charles County Critical Incident Response Team is handling the investigation. The scene is near Highway 94 and Highway 40 (Interstate 64).

Bayles initially described the incident Monday as a traffic stop based on a conversation log with a dispatcher, but he later updated the account to explain how the officers were parked and the men approached the officers.

St. Charles County formed the response team in February 2022. It includes lieutenant commanders and detectives from the St. Charles County, Cottleville, Lake St. Louis, O’Fallon, St. Charles, St. Peters and Wentzville police departments.

The investigators eventually turn over their findings to the St. Charles County prosecutor.

