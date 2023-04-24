With support from the other side of the political aisle, U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Town and Country, introduced legislation last week that would strengthen laws aimed at curbing sexual child abuse.
The proposed legislation would allow victims of child sexual abuse material to hold online platforms accountable in state and federal court for distributing images of child sexual abuse.
Wagner was joined on the bill by Democratic U.S. Rep Sylvia Garcia of Texas. A co-sponsor of the bill is U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem.
The bill also would modernize language to ensure that such crimes were referred to as child sexual abuse, rather than child pornography.
Wagner said it was “absolutely unconscionable” that authorities have received millions of reports of videos and photos of child-abuse acts circulating freely online.
“It is long past time for Congress to take action to ensure the victims of this abuse can seek justice for their exploitation and trauma,” she said in a statement.