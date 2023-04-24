Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With support from the other side of the political aisle, U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Town and Country, introduced legislation last week that would strengthen laws aimed at curbing sexual child abuse.

The proposed legislation would allow victims of child sexual abuse material to hold online platforms accountable in state and federal court for distributing images of child sexual abuse.

Wagner was joined on the bill by Democratic U.S. Rep Sylvia Garcia of Texas. A co-sponsor of the bill is U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem.

The bill also would modernize language to ensure that such crimes were referred to as child sexual abuse, rather than child pornography.

Wagner said it was “absolutely unconscionable” that authorities have received millions of reports of videos and photos of child-abuse acts circulating freely online.

“It is long past time for Congress to take action to ensure the victims of this abuse can seek justice for their exploitation and trauma,” she said in a statement.