Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of Israel, U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner and legislators from both parties passed a resolution Tuesday to mark the milestone.

“The bipartisan passage of this resolution reaffirms our commitment to the people of Israel and promotes vital security assistance so they can defend themselves in the face of an increasingly aggressive Iran,” said Wagner, a Republican from Town and Country.

As vice chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Wagner introduced the resolution along with the chair, Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

The resolution passed by a vote of 401-19. One of the opposing votes came from U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis.

The anniversary of the nation’s founding in 1948 was officially celebrated on Tuesday and Wednesday in Israel.

The resolution also called for the expansion of the Abraham Accords, a series of treaties signed in 2020 between Israel, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

Through the agreements, brokered by a U.S. congressional caucus that included Wagner, the four Arab nations joined Egypt and Jordan in making peace with Israel.