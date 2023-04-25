Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The issue of radioactive contamination in the Hazelwood School District now has full congressional coverage, thanks to U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, sponsoring legislation to clean up Jana Elementary School in Florissant.

On Tuesday, Bush introduced a bill that serves as a companion to legislation proposed in February by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri.

Both bills — dubbed “Justice for Jana” — call for testing all of Hazelwood School District property for radiation, as well as helping pay for new construction in districts affected by decades-old nuclear contamination.

In March, the school district announced that the school would be shut down permanently, the result of testing by a private company that showed high levels of radioactivity in the school and around the playground.

Different reports have examined the issue and, despite “comparable” findings, have differed on whether the results represent a real risk to human health, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has said.

The school sits on the flood plain of Coldwater Creek. That creek was contaminated with radioactive waste from the storage of uranium residue created by the U.S. atomic weapons program in the 1940s.

“Our government created this waste to construct the most deadly nuclear weapon in history,” Bush said. “They have a responsibility to clean it up and ensure that the safety and well-being of our community is a top priority."