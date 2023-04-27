Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Stopping one step short of directly endorsing Donald Trump’s bid to be reelected president, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley said he feels confident that Trump will be the Republican nominee.

In a short exchange earlier this week with the Washington Post, the senior senator from Missouri said, “Trump is going to be the nominee, I think it’s inevitable.”

Hawley, a Republican, said the recent action of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — who has charged Trump with multiple counts of falsifying business records — has helped galvanize support for Trump.

“After what (Bragg) did, I think that Donald Trump is absolutely going to be the nominee,” Hawley said, then added, “and yeah, I’ll support him.”

Hawley, who has already said he is not interested in being vice president, still maintains a bit of wiggle room, given that he would in all likelihood support whomever would be the GOP nominee.

Other top possible GOP contenders include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; former Trump vice president Mike Pence; and Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador.

Hawley’s Senate state-mate, Republican Eric Schmitt, already has thrown his support to Trump, as have 10 other U.S. senators.

Of the U.S. House members representing the St. Louis area, two Illinois Republicans already have endorsed Trump: Mike Bost, whose district includes parts of St. Clair and Monroe counties; and Mary Miller, who represents a portion of Madison County.