A nondescript metal building sits quietly in a Jefferson County industrial park, giving no clue that this place builds rocket launchers.

But that’s what brought U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, to Arnold Defense, to meet with employees on Monday and find out first-hand what it’s like to deal with the federal government — especially when it comes to money.

“War is not cheap,” Smith said as he toured the plant with company vice president Frank Ferrante, who said the launchers cost anywhere from $10,000 to $60,000. (The rockets that the launchers fire, the Hydra 70, are made by another company, he said.)

The company employs 35 to 40 people, most of them from Jefferson County, and has been making rockets launchers at its Arnold plant for about 30 years.

“In fact, we are the sole provider of the 2.75-inch rocket” for all branches of the military, Ferrante said. He added that the company recently had filled one order of 40 launchers for Ukraine, with another order in the works.

Smith’s visit was part of a trip he made back to his district, where he spent time meeting with constituents to hear about how government is, or is not, working for them.

Smith is the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, the oldest committee of Congress and generally considered its most powerful. It has jurisdiction over all taxation and revenue-raising measures. His district includes much of Jefferson County and all of Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois counties.

Also attending the meeting at Arnold Defense was Jefferson County Executive Dennis J. Gannon and Donna L. Litton, executive director of the county’s Economic Development Corp.

Ferrante spoke of the difficulties his company has trying to keep people working while the federal budget is being debated. He said that government requirements concerning cost estimates also pose a problem, Ferrante said.

His company has to predict months in advance how much an item will cost to make, even though his materials suppliers will guarantee prices only for several weeks at best, he said.

Smith said the federal government could save “hundreds of billions of dollars if it had more consistency in its funding.”

These trips back home allow Smith to “just hear the issues” that small businesses are facing, he said, adding that he has heard similar, if not necessarily rocket-related, complaints from other industries.

“I was in Cape Girardeau (earlier Monday) and met with restaurant owners,” whom Smith said had problems with how tax issues are handled.

Smith said he also met with members of the trucking industry, who said the age to drive large trucks should be lowered to 18, instead of the existing mandate of 21. Smith believes such a change could offer career opportunities to high-school graduates.

On that note, he mentioned meeting with representatives of the new Ranken Technical College campus in Perryville.

Such programs are important to combat the country’s labor shortage, Smith said, and offers a better alternative than “people staying on (government) welfare programs.”