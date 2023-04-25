We all associate Joe Buck with some of our country's biggest sports moments, but he's also a huge music fan.
As Joe celebrates his 54th birthday today (April 25) we share memories from his favorite St. Louis concerts, including a behind-the-scenes moment with Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam.
We also look back on a couple of dad stories shared by Joe, who on his 17th birthday in 1986, was called in the broadcast booth to do an an inning of Cardinals baseball.
This videos are part of Winning STL, in which Post-Dispatch publisher Ian Caso sits down with St. Louis business and civic leaders who, through their time, energy and resources, have bet big on our region.
