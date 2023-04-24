ST. LOUIS — St. Louis activists and the city's chief public defender protested on the steps of the downtown St. Louis courthouse Monday over bond practices they say have increased the city's jail population in recent months.

Leaders of the Freedom Community Center, which advocates for alternatives to incarceration, argued that since a high-profile crash in February involving a man who was free on bond caused a wave of scrutiny on city prosecutors and judges, both parties have become more strict about bail, causing the number of inmates at the St. Louis' City Justice Center to spike.

The crash injured Janae Edmondson, a 17-year-old girl from Tennessee who was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament. She was pinned between two cars, and both her legs were amputated as a result.

The driver in the crash, Daniel Riley, was free on bond in a pending robbery case despite violating the conditions of his GPS monitor several dozen times.

Since then, advocates and defense lawyers say the court system has become increasingly harsh when it comes to setting and revoking defendants' bail ahead of trial.

"We know that they've been revoking people's bond and denying people's bond in response to political pressure," said Sarah Nixon, the group's pretrial organizer. "It's our responsibility to let them know that the political pressure is on the other side."

Since the day of the crash, the number of people in jail in St. Louis has increased about 16%, from 534 the day Edmondson was injured to 618 Monday, according to city data.

The protest focused on one of two judges who oversee initial bond hearings in St. Louis: Judge Rochelle W. Woodiest. According to the organization's own tracking, Woodiest went from denying bond in about 54% of cases over a 12-month period ending in 2022 to denying bond in 74% of hearings so far in 2023.

A statement from a spokesman for the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court said Monday that judges need to review various factors when deciding to release a defendant.

"Without considering other important information such as the nature and severity of charges, criminal history and potential safety risk to the community, the snapshot of available data in 2023 is too narrow to draw meaningful conclusions," the statement reads. "The court invites members of the public to observe the bond review process for themselves and always welcomes feedback on how the court can better serve citizens of St. Louis."

The Freedom Community Center's court watchers also tracked an uptick in Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's office recommending that judges deny bond, going from requesting no bond in 88% of detention hearings over a year ending in the fall of 2022 to 95% of hearings so far in 2023, according to the organization's tally shared at the protest Monday.

A spokesperson for Gardner's office argued in a statement Monday that prosecutors review each case to form bond recommendations that prioritize public safety.

"We applaud the Freedom Community Center’s support of the type of reforms that the Circuit Attorney Office champions," the statement reads. "But as a minister of justice, we must ensure justice is sought for the accused and victims alike. We do not have the luxury of one-sided advocacy, so we expect to have disagreements from time to time.

Matthew Mahaffey, chief public defender in St. Louis, emphasized that the trend disproportionately hurts Black men awaiting trial in the city.

"This court needs to be a space for the potential for brokenness to heal," he said. "If it was, it would look different than this."