ST. LOUIS — A judge filed Monday to hold St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner in contempt of court for the second time in a week after prosecutors failed to show up for a hearing in an assault case.

A prosecutor in Gardner's office, Chris Desilets, missed a hearing Monday after also missing the first day of trial in the same case earlier this month because of a medical emergency.

Another prosecutor told Judge Michael Noble on the first day of trial that Desilets was headed to a doctor's office due to complications with a knee injury, so Noble scheduled a hearing on Monday for Desilets to provide proof of the medical appointment and discuss scheduling. Desilets to not show up for the hearing, so Noble ordered Gardner to show cause for why she should not be held in contempt.

It marks the second time in a week a judge has filed to hold Gardner in contempt. Last week, Judge Scott Millikan heard arguments about a murder case where no prosecutors showed up for the first day of trial. He declined on Monday to hold Gardner in contempt, but he said it was clear the case "fell through the cracks" when the assistant circuit attorney handling the case went on leave.

In Desilets' case, Steven L. Vincent Jr., 28, is facing nine charges, including first-degree assault, after police say he shot a gun in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood and hit an apartment building, striking an 11-year-old girl in the arm as she sat in her bedroom.

The show cause hearings come as Gardner is facing several other legal threats. The state's attorney general has filed a lawsuit to remove her from office, and the Missouri legislature is considering a bill that would strip her of most of her power.

Noble is set to hear arguments about whether to hold Gardner in contempt at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.