ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A man from Belleville has been charged with a 2017 murder at the Norman Owens housing complex in East St. Louis.

U.S. marshals and officers with the Illinois State Police arrested James D. O'Neal on Tuesday, on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

O'Neal, 33, is accused of shooting two men on Aug. 13, 2017, in a robbery attempt. Killed in the attack was Phillip S. Smith, 21, of East St. Louis. Smith was found dead in a car.

The other shooting victim, Teon Slaughter, also 21, was treated at a hospital for serious injuries.

The St. Clair County state's attorney filed the charges Monday. Two co-defendants, Devonte Lindsey and Shavon Brownlee, have been convicted in the case.

Brownlee pleaded guilty of felony murder and was initially sentenced to a 40-year prison sentence. He later tried to withdraw his plea; the court wouldn't let him but did reduce his sentence to 35 years in prison.

According to court records, Slaughter told police that he had been asleep in the back seat of Smith's car. He woke up to find that he was injured and Smith was dead. He couldn't use his phone to call for help because his wrists were injured, so he walked to the nearest apartment for help and banged on the door with his head.

Brownlee told police that he, Lindsey and O'Neal approached a man sleeping in a car at the housing complex and tried to take a bag from the car, court records said. When Lindsey reached through the passenger side window for the bag, Smith woke up and was attacked.