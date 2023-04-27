BELLEVILLE — A Belleville mother was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of her 7-month-old son.

Peanina S. Porter, 25, is facing three counts in St. Clair Circuit Court for first-degree murder, endangering the life and health of a child, and obstructing justice in the death of her infant son, Richard D. Bowker III.

Charges allege that on April 21. Porter inflicted head trauma on the child, then failed to get him proper medical care. She is also accused of starting a factory reset on her cellphone in an attempt to destroy evidence in the case.