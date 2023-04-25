BOONE COUNTY — A Chesterfield man pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday in the hazing of a University of Missouri-Columbia freshman who was left blind, unable to walk or speak, and with massive brain damage after drinking a liter of vodka during a 2021 fraternity event.

Thomas Shultz, 22, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of supplying liquor to a minor in Boone County Circuit Court Monday, admitting to supplying alcohol in October 2021 to a then 19-year-old Danny Santulli.

Shultz was originally one of several Phi Gamma Delta fraternity brothers charged with felony hazing in the case, but the higher charge along with one count of felony evidence tampering was dropped as part of the plea deal Monday.

He was placed on two years probation, which includes conditions that he spend 30 days in jail, complete 100 hours of community service and complete a drug and alcohol education program. Should he violate probation, he will face a sentence of one year in jail.

The case stemmed from a “Pledge Dad Reveal Night" event the night of Oct. 19, 2021, at the Mizzou Phi Gamma Delta chapter house.

A civil suit filed by Santulli's family claimed that Santulli’s “pledge dad” handed him a bottle of Tito’s vodka during the reveal night and told him to drink it, and another member also poured beer into his mouth with a funnel and tube. Santulli was left sitting on a couch with a blood alcohol level of .468, and another member saw he was deteriorating but failed to help him, the suit claimed.

Santulli eventually slid partially off the couch and ended up with his face on the floor, his skin pale and lips blue, according to the suit. Members eventually drove him to a hospital where medical staff found his heart had stopped. He sustained significant brain damage.

That chapter of Phi Gamma Delta has since been removed from campus and the university. Mizzou announced in May 2022 that 13 students had been disciplined, but didn’t specify how.

The Columbia Missourian newspaper reported that Santulli's aunt, Chrissy Prioleau, gave a victim impact statement over a video call at Shultz's sentencing Monday.

“I hope your parents worry every day you are in jail,” Prioleau said, “just like my family worries every day of how Danny is doing trapped in his body.”

Two other cases related to the hazing are set for jury trials later this year. Samuel Lane, the chapter's former president, is scheduled to go on trial May 31. The trial for Santulli's "pledge dad" Ryan Delanty, of Ballwin, is set for December.