MADISON COUNTY — Collinsville police arrested three people Monday night after a shooting death.

Investigators said little about the victim who was gunned down about 7 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Seminary Street in Collinsville. They haven't said if the victim was male or female or given an approximate age.

The victim was discovered on a sidewalk and pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that four people ran off after the shooting. Police took three into custody and were searching for a fourth.

Detectives are asking neighbors if they have surveillance cameras that might show what happened.