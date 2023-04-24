ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Friends and family gathered in Spanish Lake on Monday morning to remember and mourn Jerome Hightower, the 34-year-old bystander killed earlier this month during a St. Louis County police chase.

Hightower lay in a satin-lined white casket at the front of the William C. Harris Funeral Chapel as his family spoke of his deep faith in God and his willingness to help anyone in need.

“He was so holy. Jerome, he had so much boldness,” said his mother, Cynthia Hall Hightower. “Every chance he had, Jerome shared the love in his heart that he had for God.”

Hightower was killed April 4 when a car fleeing police crashed into his vehicle. He died at a hospital that afternoon.

The three people in the fleeing car are accused of stealing a cart of laundry detergent from a Dollar General store, assaulting the store’s assistant manager and fleeing from police in both St. Louis and St. Louis County.

On Monday, Hightower’s 13-year-old son, Jeron Hightower, wore a T-shirt adorned with pictures of his dad and script that read "I love you dad." The teenager read a poem during the service titled “Five Minutes” that talked about all the things he would have done if he’d known he wouldn’t see his father again.

Several attendees spoke during the service, offering condolences and reminding the Hightower family that their faith would get them through their loss.

Hightower's sister, Precious Hightower, said her younger brother showed her unconditional love through the toughest of times and was always humble.

“Whenever I would see my brother, he would have the biggest smile on his face,” she said. “I’ll never forget that about him.”

Hightower worked for Amazon but also had a knack for entrepreneurship. He started a moving company, a lawn care company, an online women's clothing company and also restored old cars. He delivered food in the fall and winter.

“It’s hard to explain, but I wouldn’t be the person I am today without my brother,” Precious Hightower said. “He held me up when I was really, really low.”

Just a year and a half ago, Hightower's brother, Dewon Hightower, died too.

“My heart is broken,” said Hightower's mother. “I don’t know what’s happening to my family."

Charles Hightower said his son's death was tragic, but he wanted to focus on the love and support people have shown his family.

“Regardless of all the negativity we see going on in this world, I still choose to believe that there’s a lot more love still in this world,” Charles Hightower said. “It’s times like this that the people of love need to shine most.”

Pastor Bishop Michael Wilson in his eulogy touched on the violent crime that plagues the region and caused Hightower’s death. He called on young men to step up and put down the guns.

“Start praying for one another,” he said. “Start interceding for one another. God is not happy with all this killing, and we’ve got a job to do, brothers. And that job is to reach out to one another and start praying for one another.”

Hightower’s death is one of at least 10 caused by police chases in the last year and a half, including several people who were not involved in the pursuits.

Jeron Hightower’s mother, Brianna Whitley, also spoke during the service. She said she fell in love with Hightower when she was 15.

“He taught me everything,” she said. “He loved his family so much, he really did love us. He was always a great man, he did everything for us.”

Family and friends gathered for a balloon release at the crash site, near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Cora Avenue in north St. Louis, following Hightower's burial Monday.