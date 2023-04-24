ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The St. Charles County Council on Monday night signed off on the appointment of Joseph McCulloch as the county's new prosecuting attorney with no opposition; the vote was 6-0.

McCulloch, the brother of former St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch, will take over the job on May 1. He'll replace Tim Lohmar, who abruptly resigned on March 30.

Under the county charter, County Executive Steve Ehlmann got to choose a successor to Lohmar, who quit less than five months after he was reelected to another four-year term.

McCulloch, who was among 11 applicants, will serve by appointment until the end of 2024. He plans to run for election next year to serve the final two years of the term.

He told reporters Monday night that he intends to personally handle some prosecutions "from start to finish," including some high-profile cases.

He said he considers himself a trial attorney. Moreover, he said, he wants "to show the people ... that I'm not just a seat-warmer here," he said. "I plan on being in this office for quite some time."

McCulloch added that one of his first actions after taking office will be to try to help embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner deal with staffing shortages by offering to assign some of his attorneys to handle some St. Louis cases.

He said he also will contact prosecutors in other nearby counties to urge them to do the same.

"This is a regional problem that needs to be handled by the region," he said.

Lohmar has said he made a similar offer to Gardner but that she never followed up on it.

Ehlmann told the council Monday night that "at this particular time in our history, in our region" the prosecutor's job is probably more important than the county executive's position and that he has complete confidence in McCulloch's ability to do it.

McCulloch served on the County Council himself from 2005 to 2008, as a Democrat. The charter requires Lohmar's appointed successor to share Lohmar's affiliation with the Republican Party; McCulloch says he now considers himself to be a Republican.

Lohmar, who had held the post since 2012, said in a news release last month that he could no longer give the office the energy and attention it requires and still have time for his family as well as his health and well-being.

Lohmar was arrested last summer on suspicion of DWI after he was stopped by police in Lake Ozark, Missouri, although no charges have been filed in the case. Lohmar in his resignation statement made no reference to the arrest.

McCulloch, 66, earned his law degree at St. Louis University while he was a St. Louis police officer.

He then worked as an assistant prosecutor in St. Charles County from 2000 to 2002, then had his own law practice, specializing in criminal defense, personal injury and family law.

He also was legal counsel for several police organizations. The St. Charles Fraternal Order of Police already has endorsed his candidacy to hold on to the prosecutor's post in next year's elections.

McCulloch said last month he had switched parties because the Democratic Party was no longer the party he knew when it supported "the working man" and the police.

Ehlmann, in a letter to the council, said McCulloch also was concerned because "central members" of the Democratic Party hadn't "stood up against" the call by some Democrats "for the police to be defunded."

Becoming a county prosecutor like his brother, who held the office in St. Louis County from 1990 to 2018, was his initial goal as a lawyer.

"This is the reason I went to law school back in 1995, to be elected prosecutor out here," he told the Post-Dispatch last month.

McCulloch's daughter-in-law, Trisha McCulloch, is a St. Charles County associate circuit judge who has handled juvenile court cases.

To avoid even the possibility of a conflict of interest involving certifying juvenile suspects to stand trial as an adult, he said, the circuit court presiding judge, W. Christopher McDonough, has removed her from criminal cases involving juveniles.

McCulloch since 2015 has held the part-time job of St. Charles municipal judge, a position to which he was reelected in the April 4 election.

St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said Monday he has begun interviewing 15 or so people who already have applied to succeed McCulloch.

He said he will recommend someone to McDonough, who will make that appointment.