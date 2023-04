ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot to death on a street in south St. Louis late Tuesday night.

The victim was barely breathing when police found him about 10:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Chippewa Street.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police have not released the man's name.

The scene is on the border of the Gravois Park and Dutchtown neighborhoods.

By Tuesday, St. Louis had reported 43 homicides for the year in the city.