ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors charged a man last week with attempting to rape women at two MetroLink stops in downtown St. Louis.

Dartarius Gibson, of Cahokia Heights, is facing two charges of first-degree attempted rape and one charge of first-degree sodomy.

Documents say he stopped one woman on April 18 to ask for directions at the Convention Center MetroLink platform at 600 North Sixth Street. He walked away, then returned with his genitals exposed.

The woman ran away, but Gibson punched her several times until she fell, then pulled down her pants and touched her, court documents say. Bystanders started screaming, and Gibson fled.

The following day, he approached a different woman at the MetroLink platform at Eighth and Pine Streets. He also asked that woman for directions and then returned to her with his genitals exposed, court documents say.

He then choked the woman, wrapped his arms around her torso and touched her breast, police said. The woman started to run away, but he wrestled her to the ground and pulled down her pants. She was able to get away and called police, authorities said.

Gibson is currently being held in the St. Louis jail without bond. He does not yet have an attorney listed in court documents.

A spokeswoman for Bi-State Development, which runs MetroLink, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.