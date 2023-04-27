ST. LOUIS — A man on Thursday afternoon was shot and killed at Seventh and Market streets in downtown St. Louis.
Police were called around 3:30 p.m. and found the man near Kiener Plaza, according to a report.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Policing & Protests
Weekly updates highlighting our coverage of police protests and the government's response to the calls for reform.
Dana Rieck
Dana Rieck covers police for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Call her at 314-340-8344 or send your tips to drieck@post-dispatch.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today