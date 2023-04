A man was found dead late Monday in the 6000 block of West Florissant Avenue in north St. Louis.

The 57-year-old victim was discovered dead after a shooting call shortly before 11 p.m. Monday.

Police released no additional information.

The scene is on the border of the Walnut Park West and the North Pointe neighborhoods.

As of Monday morning, St. Louis had reported 42 homicides this year.

Check back for updates.