ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A Washington Park police officer is charged with multiple felonies after authorities say he used a Taser on a person with an intellectual disability while the person was strapped to an ambulance gurney.

Justin D. Gaither, 32, is charged with two counts of official misconduct and four counts of aggravated battery by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Illinois State Police say Gaither in March went out to a call for service at a home near 45th Street and Bunkum Road in Washington Park. Officials did not say what the call was for. While there, Gaither got into a fight with a 19-year-old man who lived in the home.

EMS workers responded to treat the 19-year-old for his injuries, and Gaither "used excessive force on the victim by striking him in the face and tasering him while he was strapped to an ambulance gurney."

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Gaither was charged on Monday and turned himself in on Tuesday, posting bond shortly afterward.

Neither Illinois State Police nor Washington Park Police returned requests for comment on Gaither's employment status or status of the 19-year-old who was injured.

Sentencing for a conviction of a class 3 felony in Illinois is up to five years in prison.