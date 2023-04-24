ST. LOUIS — A person was found dead Monday morning in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood, about five blocks north of downtown.

Officers were called just after 7:45 a.m. to North 10th Street and Cass Avenue for a dead person outside. Police's homicide division was requested to the scene, and the death is being investigated as a "suspicious sudden death."

Police did not identify the victim's age or gender. No other details were available Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.