ST. LOUIS — A judge on Thursday announced he will appoint a special prosecutor to build a contempt case against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner and one of her assistants after they failed to show up for a pair of court dates in an assault case.

Judge Michael Noble said there was evidence to suggest Gardner and her assistant, Christopher Desilets, were guilty of indirect criminal contempt after Desilets didn’t show up for a scheduled trial and a subsequent hearing earlier this week in the pending assault case.

Noble said Gardner’s office appeared to be a "rudderless ship of chaos" that forced attorneys to handle untenable caseloads.

"It appears that Ms. Gardner has complete indifference and a conscious disregard for the judicial process," he said.

Gardner did not appear at the hearing but sent a deputy who repeatedly did not know the answers to Noble’s questions.

Gardner’s attorney declined comment.

Noble set a hearing in the case for 9:30 a.m. May 30 where he will hear evidence and make a determination on the contempt charge.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Former staffer says Kim Gardner’s office is trying to stop her from turning over evidence A former prosecutor says she wants to turn over evidence in a lawsuit that seeks to oust her former boss, but the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office is trying to stop her.

Messenger: Kim Gardner drives the judicial bus over her employees and into the ditch The St. Louis prosecutor might be using good legal strategy to avoid responsibility. But it once again highlights her failure of leadership.

Another St. Louis judge files to hold Kim Gardner in contempt of court A judge filed Monday to hold St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner in contempt of court for the second time in a week after prosecutors failed to show up for a hearing in an assault case.

Judge won't hold Kim Gardner in contempt but says murder case 'fell through the cracks' A judge declined to hold St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in contempt but said her stressed office allowed a murder case set for trial to "(fall) through the cracks."

Kim Gardner’s office, Missouri AG spar over ground rules, set trial date in removal suit Tuesday's arguments focused on whether the lawsuit which attempts to remove Gardner from office for failing to uphold her duties, should be dismissed and what evidence city prosecutors must provide to the state.