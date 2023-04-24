UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. with no release of body cam footage

A St. Charles County police officer shot and killed a man who pulled a gun after running from officers early Monday, authorities said.

Police haven't yet released the name of the dead man. He is in his 40s and was shot about 12:30 a.m. on Siedentop Road, north of Technology Drive West in the Weldon Spring area.

The scene is less than a half-mile from the Missouri Highway Patrol's Troop C headquarters.

Cpl. Barry Bayles of the St. Charles County Police Department said two police officers were sitting in police cars in a parking lot, in a fairly isolated area, when car pulled alongside one of the police cars.

The car, with two men inside, had just left a lot of a business that was closed and had no night shift.

The driver asked one of the police officers for directions, Bayles said. The officers got out of their police cars and walked over to talk with the men.

A few minutes later, the passenger jumped out of the car and ran off, Bayles said. Officers chased him, while the driver stayed put. Bayles said it wasn't immediately clear why the passenger ran, though he may have had an arrest warrant.

Bayles said the officers caught him, but he fought back and pulled a gun. That's when one officer shot the man, Bayles said. He died at a hospital.

No officers were hurt.

The Post-Dispatch has requested video footage from the officers' dashboard cameras and body cameras. All St. Charles County police officers wear body cameras and all of the department's patrol cars are equipped with cameras. Police wouldn't release them Monday. Bayles said the county prosecutor could decide if those videos are released to the Post-Dispatch once the police investigation is finished.

The St. Charles County Critical Incident Response Team is handling the investigation. The scene is near Highway 94 and Highway 40 (Interstate 64).

Bayles initially described the incident Monday as a traffic stop based on a conversation log with a dispatcher, but he later updated the account to explain how the officers were parked and the car approached the officers.

St. Charles County formed the response team in February 2022. It includes lieutenant commanders and detectives from the St. Charles County, Cottleville, Lake St. Louis, O’Fallon, St. Charles, St. Peters and Wentzville police departments.

The investigators eventually turn over their findings to the St. Charles County prosecutor.

The shooting was at least the 10th time this year in the St. Louis region where an officer either fired at a suspect or a suspect fired shots at officers.

A Hermann, Missouri, officer was killed and another was critically injured in March at a convenience store in Hermann. Two St. Louis officers were injured in a Soulard shooting in February.

Twice this year, police fatally shot a suspect -- and both of those shootings were in St. Charles County. In addition to Monday's shooting in Weldon Spring, the other one was Jan. 17 when Sonny J. Vincent, 36, of Montgomery County, Missouri, was shot and killed by officers after a chase into Wentzville.

Officers with a St. Charles County task force had tried to pull over a car near Interstate 70 and Highway 79 because it bore license plates that didn’t match the vehicle’s description. The driver sped off, leading police 12 miles west, from St. Peters to Wentzville. The car turned out to be stolen.

Two officers — one from St. Charles and one from St. Peters — shot at Vincent when he pulled a gun on them as he ran away, police said. Vincent died at a hospital.

The St. Charles County Critical Incident Response Team investigated the fatal Wentzville shooting as well, but authorities haven't released its findings.

Check back for updates.