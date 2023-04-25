ST. LOUIS — A man pleaded guilty Monday to drug trafficking after prosecutors agreed to drop multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Roland McKinney, 62, had been been accused for roughly four years in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Sparkle Maxie, who was found dead in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.

McKinney's trial was set to begin Monday, but prosecutors did not have key witnesses available to testify, said McKinney's attorney, Bobby Bailey. They offered a deal to drop the murder charges.

"I don't think Roland was involved in the shooting at all," Bailey said.

Maxie was found by police around 12:45 a.m. Sept. 7, 2019 lying in the street near the intersection of North Newstead and Lee avenues.

Investigators found surveillance video from a nearby building that showed the shooting, including McKinney's Dodge Nitro arriving on the scene.

Federal prosecutors said in 2019 the video showed McKinney getting into a confrontation with a woman and firing three or four shots, but Bailey said Tuesday the video was unclear. It showed multiple people were behind a car and firing their weapons.

He also said the witnesses who blamed his client were unreliable. One of them is currently facing a different murder charge, he said.

Police flagged McKinney's vehicle on Sept. 10 and arrested him, finding 12.54 grams of crack cocaine in his vehicle and $2,000 in cash. He was indicted in federal court for possession with intent to distribute and was later sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison.

He pleaded guilty Monday to a single count of drug trafficking, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Bailey said he hoped his client would be able to participate in drug court. Prosecutors are free to argue for any sentence.

McKinney's sentencing is set for June 16.