ST. LOUIS — A teenager was sentenced Monday to 20 years in adult prison for killing his friend when they were both 14.

Marcus "Mojo" Ursery, now 17, had a disagreement with Timothy Lucas in the days before they met up near a parking lot at North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis. Ursery shot Lucas in the chest and killed him.

Ursery pleaded guilty to the crime in May 2022. Prosecutors and Ursery's attorney agreed to have him screened for a state program designed for youth offenders that would give him access to counseling, job skills training and life skills.

But Ursery didn't get into the program. Instead, to the frustration of both prosecutors and Ursery's attorney, he was sentenced to adult prison.

"I still don't understand why (Division of Youth Services) didn't accept him," Smith said Monday.

Prosecutors charged Ursery in 2020 with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Lucas' death. Two years later, he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The state's youth program would have put him before a judge when he turned 21, at which point he would have been sentenced to either probation or adult prison. But state officials who screened for the program said Ursery didn't open up enough to program interviewers about his past, minimized fights at school and made inconsistent statements about his family history, traumas and substance abuse.

They declined to admit him.

Smith called a program official in October to ask why.

The official told Smith that the program's screening process consisted of a two-hour interview with a panel made up of three people who have experience working with kids. The panelists are not required to have degrees in psychology or counseling and didn't keep handwritten notes from the interviews.

Denials were given "in order to maintain safe and rehabilitative programs," a policy director for the state's Department of Social Services said at the time.

But Smith said it wasn't fair. He said Ursery had a difficult time opening up to strangers. Ursery had been in custody for two years, and his father had been murdered in Arkansas before the shooting.

And even the prosecutor on the case, Marvin Teer, said he was frustrated with the state's choice.

“I’m a prosecutor. I’ll lock up anybody — for the right reasons,” Teer said in October. “But this kid was 14, and look at me, I’m up here screaming for him.”

But the denial was already in place, so Ursery appeared before Judge Rex Burlison on Monday.

Prosecutors asked for 25 years in prison. Smith asked for the minimum 10-year sentence.

Burlison sentenced him to 20. He will be eligible for parole after 11½.

When asked if he wanted to say anything, Ursery declined.

Lucas' mother, Latoya Thornton, cried as she left the courtroom Monday. She said she was still grieving the loss of a humorous, active son who was talented at boxing and other sports.

She said she wanted Ursery to face some punishment for his actions, but "at the end of the day, either way, I'm suffering all of the consequences."