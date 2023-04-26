UPDATED with minor injuries to firefighter

UNIVERSITY CITY — A three-alarm fire destroyed a popular pub Wednesday morning in the Delmar Loop. One firefighter suffered minor injuries when the roof collapsed.

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m., and the first firefighters to reach the business saw flames shooting from the roof of Three Kings Public House, 6307 Delmar Boulevard.

Authorities say the fire may have started in the kitchen.

The fire spread to apartments above the pub but everyone was able to get out safely, officials said.

The blaze was still burning some four hours later, and crews were dousing hotspots in the rubble. Fire officials said the flames had spread quickly between void spaces between the floors and roofs. The kitchen roof collapsed.

The pub has been at that location about a dozen years. The owner, Derek Deaver, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Since opening in 2011 in the Loop, Three Kings has expanded to additional locations in Des Peres, south St. Louis County and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

