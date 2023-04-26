UPDATED with minor injuries to firefighter
UNIVERSITY CITY — A three-alarm fire destroyed a popular pub Wednesday morning in the Delmar Loop. One firefighter suffered minor injuries when the roof collapsed.
The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m., and the first firefighters to reach the business saw flames shooting from the roof of Three Kings Public House, 6307 Delmar Boulevard.
Authorities say the fire may have started in the kitchen.
The fire spread to apartments above the pub but everyone was able to get out safely, officials said.
Fire crews battle a fire at Three Kings Public House at 6307 Delmar Boulevard on Wednesday, April 24, 2023, in University City. The fire was reported after 3 a.m. and crews battled it for hours into the morning.

The blaze was still burning some four hours later, and crews were dousing hotspots in the rubble. Fire officials said the flames had spread quickly between void spaces between the floors and roofs. The kitchen roof collapsed.
The pub has been at
that location about a dozen years. The owner, Derek Deaver, could not be immediately reached for comment.
Since opening in 2011 in the Loop, Three Kings has expanded to additional locations in Des Peres, south St. Louis County and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Fire crews remain on scene to battle recurring hot spots on the flat roof of Three Kings Public House at 6307 Delmar Boulevard on Wednesday, April 24, 2023, in University City. The waterproof membrane on the flat roof complicated the job of the fire fighters.
Fire crews battle a fire at Three Kings Public House at 6307 Delmar Boulevard on Wednesday, April 24, 2023, in University City.
Apartments above Three Kings Public House located at 6307 Delmar Boulevard sustained damage on Wednesday, April 24, 2023, in University City.
The waterproof membrane on the flat roof complicated the job of the fire fighters.
Co-owners Ryan Pinkston, center, and Derek Flieg of Three Kings Public House located at 6307 Delmar Boulevard talk with fire officials at the scene of a three-alarm fire on Wednesday, April 24, 2023, in University City.
"I liked that place," said Jessica Pratt, center, who walked with her children Cilla, 9, and James, 8, to check out the aftermath of a fire at Three Kings Public House at 6307 Delmar Boulevard on Wednesday, April 24, 2023, in University City.
Fire firefighters fist-bump after battling a fire at Three Kings Public House at 6307 Delmar Boulevard on Wednesday, April 24, 2023, in University City.
Fire crews battle a fire at Three Kings Public House at 6307 Delmar Boulevard on Wednesday, April 24, 2023, in University City.
Fire crews battle a fire at Three Kings Public House at 6307 Delmar Boulevard on Wednesday, April 24, 2023, in University City.
Fire crews battle a fire at Three Kings Public House at 6307 Delmar Boulevard on Wednesday, April 24, 2023, in University City.
Fire crews remain on scene to battle recurring hot spots on the flat roof of Three Kings Public House at 6307 Delmar Boulevard on Wednesday, April 24, 2023, in University City. The waterproof membrane on the flat roof complicated the job of the fire fighters.
Fire crews remain on scene to battle recurring hot spots on the flat roof of Three Kings Public House at 6307 Delmar Boulevard on Wednesday, April 24, 2023, in University City.
