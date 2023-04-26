UNIVERSITY CITY — A fire has been burning for hours Wednesday morning in the Delmar Loop.

The fire was reported after 3 a.m. at Three Kings Public House, 6307 Delmar Boulevard. Authorities say the fire may have started in the kitchen.

No injuries have been reported. Next door to the pub is Iron Age Tattoo & Piercing; above the pub are a few apartments but no one was there.

The three-alarm blaze was still burning some three hours later.

The pub has been at that location about a dozen years.

