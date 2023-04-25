ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A semi-truck driver from Michigan faces felony DWI charges in the Sunday crash that injured two Missouri Highway Patrol troopers and a Glendale police officer.

James L. Gibbs, 62, of Flint, Michigan, was charged Sunday with two counts of DWI resulting in an injury to law enforcement officers and one count of failing to yield to emergency vehicles.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m., when two highway patrol vehicles and a Glendale police SUV were blocking two lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 near South Lindbergh Boulevard. The officers were responding to an abandoned 2015 Honda Pilot that had broken down in the middle of the highway.

All three vehicles had emergency lights activated when Gibb's semi-truck came down the highway at full speed and crashed into the back of the patrol vehicles and the side of the Glendale police SUV, court documents allege.

After the crash, Gibbs admitted to investigators that he had taken another person's prescription drugs before driving. He also "performed poorly" on several field sobriety tests, a highway patrol trooper wrote in charging documents.

Two troopers and a Glendale officer inside the vehicles at the time of the crash were transported to a hospital with injuries. All three have since been released, but charges say one trooper sustained a concussion and another has serious back injuries and broken ribs.

The semi totaled both highway patrol vehicles — a 2020 Dodge Charger and a 2023 Ford Explorer. The Glendale police SUV had moderate damage, according to the patrol crash report.



Gibbs' cash-only bond was set at $100,000.