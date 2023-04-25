ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County woman is accused of shooting and killing a man last month before attempting to clean up the crime scene in their shared apartment.

Asia Ladd, 26, was charged Saturday with second-degree murder, evidence tampering and armed criminal action in the March 11 killing of 27-year-old Aaron Harris.

St. Louis County police found Harris dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside the apartment they shared in the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive. The apartment complex is in unincorporated St. Louis County near Interstate 70 and North Hanley Road.

Police alleged in charging documents that Ladd used cleaning products to try and clean up the shooting scene and disposed of the gun after the shooting.

St. Louis County police did not immediately respond to a question Tuesday about the nature of Ladd and Harris' relationship.

Ladd's bond was set Saturday at $250,000, cash only.