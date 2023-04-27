ST. PETERS — Don Aytes was so dedicated to recycling during his 30 years as a St. Peters alderman that he often would take cardboard he'd see in residents' and businesses' trash bins to the city's recycling center himself.

"He was like a one-man army" determined to make the center a success, Mayor Len Pagano recalled. He even picked up the nickname "the king of cardboard."

Aytes, who left city government in 2019, died April 21 at the Boulevard of St. Charles' assisted living facility in St. Charles. He was 93.

Aytes was first elected to the Board of Aldermen in 1984 and served until 2002, when he didn't seek another term. He came out of retirement in 2007 to run again, staying in office another 12 years.

At his second retirement ceremony, aldermen voted to rename the recycling facility the Aytes Community Recycling Center. In both his aldermanic stints, colleagues recalled, he was a strong supporter of the center and worked to encourage the public to recycle.

Aytes' daughter, Susan Palmer of neighboring O'Fallon, said he simply didn't want to see anything wasted, having grown up during the Depression. "To him, that was a value to the city," she said, referring to items that could be sold by the city for recycling.

Aytes also was a longtime volunteer, delivering meals to community members in need with his wife, Delores. He was a member of the Church of the Shepherd United Methodist Church in St. Peters for many years.

Aytes grew up in Owensville, Missouri, served three years in the Air Force and worked 33 years for the U.S. Postal Service.

His political career began in the north St. Louis County community of Woodson Terrace, where he was an alderman for four years before moving to St. Peters.

In 1990, he ran unsuccessfully for the Missouri House, losing in the Republican primary.

Among other survivors are two sons, Michael Aytes of Spotsylvania, Virginia, and Steven Aytes of Union Hall, Virginia; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The funeral was private.