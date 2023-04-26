Two varieties of crayfish — Missouri's official state invertebrate — secured new protections Tuesday, when they were listed as "threatened" under the Endangered Species Act.

The move by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service aims to help a pair of species from southeastern Missouri: the Big Creek crayfish and the St. Francis River crayfish.

Both of the Ozark-region species have seen their populations slashed since the introduction of invasive woodland crayfish in the 1980s. While displacement by the newcomers is the main threat confronting the two types of native crayfish, they also face degraded water quality linked to the legacy of heavy metal mining in the area, known as Missouri's Lead Belt.

The listing granted Tuesday caps a multiyear push for protections for the lobster-like species, after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service first proposed the designation in 2020. It also comes on the heels of a March lawsuit launched by the Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit environmental organization, which sued the agency over a failure to finalize actions regarding a dozen plant and animal species, nationwide.

As part of its action, the USFWS designated over 1,000 river miles of waterways and tributaries as critical habitat for each species. It states that the designation only ensures that federal actions "do not destroy or adversely modify" that critical habitat, while adding that other entities may be indirectly affected if they receive federal funding, permits or other assistance.

The move also outlines exceptions for the "incidental take" of the species under certain conditions.

Missouri is home to about 35 kinds of crayfish, "and all of them qualify as our official state invertebrate," according to the Secretary of State's website. The creatures are also called "crawfish," "crawdads" and "mudbugs."