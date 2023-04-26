Live updates: Cardinals try to right the ship in San Francisco Apr 26, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio STL Sports A nightly look at the day\'s top sports stories, and a first look at the topics St. Louis fans will be talking about tomorrow. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cardinals send prized prospect Jordan Walker to Class AAA in curious series of moves Walker was not in the internal lineup Wednesday for a third consecutive day, and the reason: He's being demoted to Class AAA. Taylor Motter re… A closer on ice. An outfield in flux. Cardinals’ latest, deflating loss compounds concerns Ryan Helsley, rarely used in recently because Cardinals so rarely had a lead, allows walk-off homer in 5-4 loss to Giants that underscores mul… Cardinals' problem were manifesting in Seattle before bouncing back Sunday Missed opportunities early, lack of execution late, and another shorter start from the rotation all add up to a 5-4 loss Saturday Can 'fiery' Jack Flaherty's controlled burn of emotions be what ignites Cardinals? In his first appearance in Seattle since an emotional trip in 2019 (one that started the greatest stretch of his career), Flaherty authors qua… Crushing! Cardinals rally for lead, watch San Francisco vaporize it with walk-off smash Blake Sabol's two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning erases the Cardinals feel-good rally in eighth for 5-4 loss that prolongs this mess o…