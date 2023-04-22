SEATTLE — An out away from giving the Cardinals the escape they needed to overcome earlier misses and mistakes, reliever Giovanny Gallegos made one of his own.

With two on and two out in a tie game, Gallegos caught too much of the plate with an elevated fastball and Eugenio Suarez prolonged the Cardinals’ troubles with a two-run single that snapped a tie and sent Seattle toward a 5-4 victory Saturday at T-Mobile Park. After being swept by Milwaukee, the Mariners are now in position to sweep the Cardinals, rallying in both games to break ties against a Cardinals’ reliever.

The loss was a grab bag of ailments for the Cardinals.

Their start came short of a quality start.

They failed to exploit a bases-loaded situation.

Inherited runners scored.

The tie game started to unravel at the beginning of the seventh when lefty Zack Thompson walked left-handed batter Kolten Wong on four pitches. Wong, the former Cardinals’ Gold Glove winner, carried a .094 batting average into that at-bat and graciously accepted the invitation to take first base. The No. 9 hitter, J. P. Crawford, singled, and the Mariners had the top of the order up with a chance to break the 3-3 knot.

Gallegos entered to slip the Cardinals free of the mess, and got within an out before Suarez struck for the game-winning hit. The target for Gallegos was up and in to Suarez. Gallegos missed with a fastball too much out and over the plate.

Tommy Edman tidied up the score with a solo homer into the right field seats at the top of the ninth inning, but the Mariners kept the Cardinals there without another runner reaching base.

The Cardinals are five games under .500 21 games into the season.

The season’s longest road trip, already off to a bumpy start, has eight games to go.

Mikolas’ start pivots on 3-0 pitch

It wasn’t exactly where Miles Mikolas wanted Teoscar Hernandez, but it could be worse.

And it was about to be.

A day after Hernandez reached base four times against the Cardinals, homered, doubled, and played a pivotal role in the Mariners’ 5-2 victory, Mikolas had avoided any encore by the outfielder by holding him hitless in his first two at-bats. With an out and a runner on base in the sixth, Mikolas threw Hernandez three straight balls to fall behind 3-0. The fourth pitch also appeared to miss the zone, but it was called a strike.

Mikolas’ start would never be the same.

Still in the box thanks to that strike count, Hernandez made the most of it. He slipped into a full count against the Cardinals’ right-hander, and on the 3-2 sinker, Hernandez connected for liftoff. His fifth homer of the season and second in as many days against the Cardinals tied the game, 3-3. In the span of three pitches, Mikolas went from a four-pitch walk to the final pitch of his start, short again of a quality one.

Hernandez’s homer ended Mikolas night after 5 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs on five hits and two home runs. He walked two.

Had he walked a third, his start was still likely over.

But he would have had the lead the last time he was on the mound.

Cardinals crack Castillo

Luis Castillo, an old foe from Cincinnati relocated to the Pacific Northwest, entered Saturday’s game as one of the top pitchers in the majors. He had allowed only two earned runs in his first four starts and 24 2/3 innings of the season.

The Cardinals got that many against him in the third.

Back-to-back doubles on back-to-back pitches cracked a tie game as the Cardinals struck against Castillo for a two-out rally. With two outs and an 0-2 count on catcher Willson Contreras, the Cardinals put Alec Burleson in motion on the pitch. That allowed him to score when Contreras split the right-center gap with a double to wall. Contreras scored as Nolan Gorman hit the next pitch to right field for a double.

The RBI double for Gorman gave the Cardinals a 3-1 lead and moved Gorman into the National League lead for two-out RBI.

It was his 11th of the season.

By the end of four innings, Castillo had thrown 86 pitches, and teetered on the threshold of an early exit at least once. Traded to the Mariners by the Reds this past season, Castillo had the most strikeouts (83) in the first dozen starts for Seattle by any pitcher. The Cardinals faced him as he developed into a frontline starter, and he entered Saturday’s game with a 6-8 career record vs. the former NL Central rival. He had a 4.25 ERA in 18 starts.

A missed chance could be costly

The Cardinals greeted Castillo with three singles before he had a second out in the first inning. The quick ambush of the right-hander came within the first five minutes of the game, and before some of the fans had found their seats, the Cardinals had a lead.

At leadoff, Lars Nootbaar singled to left. Alec Burleson followed with a laser to center. Two batters later, Nolan Arenado struck for an RBI single.

Gorman worked Castillo through the seven-pitch plate appearance and fouled off three successive pitches to earn a walk. That loaded the bases and gave the Cardinals a chance to do more than bruise Castillo’s pristine 0.73 ERA. They could inflate it. Or they could regret not doing more with the opportunity in the first inning.

Spoiler: If you’ve read this far into the quick hits gamer, you already know how this turned out.

Not well for the Cardinals.

Tyler O’Neill struck out with the bases loaded to end the inning and allow Castillo slip free of the jam. By the end of the fourth inning, the Cardinals had a lead, but also had marooned six runners on base. In their first eight at-bats with a runner in scoring position they had two outs, and their trouble with the bases loaded persisted. In their first 23 at-bats this season with the bases loaded the Cardinals have four hits and eight strikeouts.