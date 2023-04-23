First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. (CT) at T-Mobile Park

The Cardinals activated shortstop Paul DeJong on Sunday ahead of their road series finale against the Mariners. To create space for DeJong on the 26-man roster, Taylor Motter was designated for assignment.

DeJong, who spent most of his rehab assignment with Class AAA Memphis, is starting at shortstop at batting seventh in his return to the lineup. Tommy Edman, the Cardinals’ regular starting shortstop, is not in manager Oliver Marmol’s starting lineup after he homered in the ninth inning on Saturday.

Following an offseason spent reworking his swing, DeJong was limited to 13 at-bats during spring training because of a back injury. He was able to demonstrate the changes during his rehab assignment as batted .353 with three doubles, two homers, and drove in 14 RBIs in 34 at-bats for Class AAA Memphis after he had gone one-for-nine in three Class Low-A games to start the rehab assignment.

DeJong’s last rehab game in Memphis was a six-RBI performance that included a single, double, and a home run on Friday.

In his return to the lineup, DeJong will hit ahead of rookie Jordan Walker, who got a day off on Saturday and is batting .271 with 11 RBIs in 19 games to start his MLB career. DeJong will share the middle infield on Sunday with Nolan Gorman. Gorman will start at second and bat third behind leadoff hitter Lars Nootbaar and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado, who normally hits behind Goldschmidt, will bat behind Gorman.

The Cardinals will send right-hander Jack Flaherty to the mound as they look to avoid a sweep vs. Seattle in the first leg of their three-city, west coast road trip. Andrew Knizner will be Flaherty’s batterymate as Willson Contreras is slotted into his regular five spot in the lineup as the Cardinals’ designated hitter.

Lineups

Cardinals (8-13)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, DH

6. Tyler O’Neill, LF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Mariners (10-11)

1. Julio Rodriguez, CF

2. Ty France, 1B

3. Eugenio Suarez, 3B

4. Cal Raleigh, C

5. Teoscar Hernandez, RF

6. Jarred Kelenic, LF

7. AJ Pollock, DH

8. Kolten Wong, 2B

9. J.P. Crawford, SS

P: Chris Flexen, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jack Flaherty (1-2, 2.95 ERA): The last time Flaherty took the mound for the Cardinals, he threw a season-high six innings and allowed a season-high four runs on four hits against Arizona on April 17. In that start, Flaherty retired 10 consecutive batters from the second through the fifth innings. But that start ended with him allowing a homer, double, and a walk to the last three batters he faced to open up the seventh. Flaherty has struck out 17 batters and walked 17 in 21 1/3 innings.

RHP Chris Flexen (0-3, 7.79 ERA): Flexen comes into Sunday set to face an NL Central team for the third consecutive time. He gave up eight runs in 2 1/3 innings to the Cubs on April 11 and allowed four runs across six innings against the Brewers on April 17. Over his four starts this season, Flexen has allowed 22 hits and 15 runs in 17 1/3 innings. He’s struck out just 11.

Injury report

RHP Adam Wainwright (groin): Wainwright made a rehab appearance on Wednesday with Class AA Springfield and completed three innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out three and threw a total of 59 pitches (40 strikes). Of the four hits he allowed, two here homers.

Wainwright is scheduled to make a second rehab start with Springfield, which will come on the road at Wichita. The righty is expected to throw around 75 pitches in the outing. He will be reevaluated after that start and would be considered for a return to the majors. (Last updated: April 21)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder): Rodriguez began a rehab assignment on Thursday with Class AAA Memphis where he pitched a scoreless inning of relief and struck out one batter. Rodriguez did not allow a hit or walk in the outing and needed just nine pitches (seven strikes) to complete the outing. (Last updated: April 21)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Since going on the 15-day IL, Naughton has continued a rest program to see how his arm responds. He is then expected to advance through light throwing. (Last updated: April 18)

Future probable starters

Monday vs. San Francisco: LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.84) vs. TBA

Tuesday vs. San Francisco: RHP Jake Woodford 1-2, 6.05) vs. TBA

Wednesday vs. San Francisco: LHP Steven Matz (0-3, 6.55) vs. TBA

Up next

The Cardinals' west coast road trip takes them to San Francisco next where they will open up a four-series against the Giants on Monday.