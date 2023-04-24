SEATTLE — At the end of a second inning that did not go well but could have been so much worse, Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty motioned to the Mariners’ baserunners he left stranded with a feisty strikeout, wagged his finger, and delivered some choice words.

Whether the Mariners on base were actually relaying pitch location or even Flaherty’s pitch grip to the hitter Sunday, the Cardinals could not be sure, but they suspected.

Whether they heard Flaherty was beside the pointing and pointed comments.

“Sometimes you’re just fired up,” the Cardinals’ right-hander said. “Or you’ve got to find ways to get fired up.”

Especially with a team parched for a spark.

Beginning with the strikeout that ended the second inning, Flaherty kept his start from cratering and overwhelmed the Mariners, retiring 12 of 13 and facing the minimum 13 batters over his final 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven of those 13 Mariners, blistering one with a 96.8-mph fastball to end the fifth inning. A teammate said on the field it felt as if Flaherty was “fighting for his performance and fighting for our team,” and that fed into what became a 7-3 victory at T-Mobile Park to avoid a series sweep.

Nolan Gorman’s two-out, three-run homer in the fourth inning obliterated the tie, but it was Flaherty who sent a message.

No, not just to the Mariners.

“This is a guy who understands what’s at stake and putting an end,” manager Oliver Marmol said. He added later: “When I saying knowing what’s at stake, there’s something to showing up, knowing where we are as a club, where our record is at, how we want this road trip to go — it’s a long one, against some good teams — and being able to put a stop to it. And to give you the innings necessary. He’s got the personality to embrace that. It showed.”

Back in Seattle for the first time in three years, Flaherty felt the swell of emotions and sadness as memories from his last visit greeted him at T-Mobile Park. He said late Sunday he was thankful he did not have to pitch the first game, that he had time before it was time to compete.

It was here, in July 2019, that Flaherty learned his close friend and fellow big-league pitcher Tyler Skaggs had been found dead in a Texas hotel room. Skaggs, a starter for the Angels, had a toxic mix of alcohol and drugs in his system when he died. Flaherty spoke to Skaggs’ widow a few hours before he was scheduled to start against the Mariners, and during a long conversation with then-manager Mike Shildt the Cardinals gave Flaherty the choice not to pitch. He took a deep breath and, through tears, declined.

“It wouldn’t have felt right,” he said.

Pitching was his tribute.

What followed was the beginning of the finest stretch of Flaherty’s career and one of the best second half performances of the past six decades. Flaherty came one out shy of finishing five innings in that July start vs. Seattle. He flirted with a no-hitter in his next start, and from there went 7-2 with a 0.91 ERA in his next 15 starts. He held opponents to a .142 average and nearly 40% of all at-bats against him ended in a strike out.

This road trip, like the 2019 one, takes the Cardinals from Seattle to San Francisco, where Flaherty had his first brush with no-hit stuff.

His next start will be in his hometown, at Dodger Stadium.

Flaherty felt that cool breeze of coincidence all weekend.

“It definitely got things going,” he said. “Being here, I knew it. It was definitely there, all of it, there with me. It was a reminder of how much things can happen in a couple of years.”

With each start this year, Flaherty (2-2) has been building momentum, pulling away from previous years of injuries and inconsistent outings. He has, especially in recent starts, found ways to harness the emotions he experiences on the mound — turning them from a Roman candle with all its flash and unpredictability to, at his best, the focused fire of a welder’s blowtorch. Teammates have called him a “stopper” for his ability to halt losing trends, of which the Cardinals have had plenty packed into this season, and of which they had another entering Sunday’s series finale.

Seattle had a chance to sweep the three-game visit, and in each game the Cardinals mishandled their chance to win. Lars Nootbaar tagged the first pitch of Sunday’s game for a leadoff homer, and by the end of the inning the Cardinals led, 2-0. The lead, like a similar one before it Saturday, would not last. The Mariners got four hits and two walks from Flaherty in the second inning, and had their cleanup hitter at the plate with the bases loaded.

Frustrated by the inning, suspicious of the runners, Flaherty found his fire.

He fed Cal Raleigh four fastballs. Raleigh touched one.

The Mariner missed a 94.9-mph fastball to end the inning.

After landing his 32nd pitch of the inning, Flaherty let Raleigh’s teammates know.

Only one more would reach base.

“He didn’t let it snowball,” Marmol said.

“What I saw different from him was just how he was going with the flow,” said shortstop Paul DeJong, up from Class AAA Memphis on Sunday and starting for the first time this season behind Flaherty. “I know sometimes starting pitchers can be in their own head, in their own zone, that they kind of forget the nuances and little things that happen. To me, Jack was able to brush those things off. He was smiling and kind of fiery. And I think that was great to see his natural emotion play out as opposed to having a façade.”

Flaherty struck out three of the next five batters he faced. In the fifth, he struck out Eugenio Suarez with a slider, and then blitzed Raleigh again, this time at 96.8 mph. Flaherty got 10 swings and misses on his slider, seven more on his knuckle curve, and 23 total. That was a high for any start since 2018. Nearly half of the swings the Mariners took were misses.

For the 30th consecutive start, Flaherty allowed six or fewer hits.

That is the longest active streak in the majors, the longest ever in Cardinals history.

“I kind of walk a fine line when I pitch of that frustration boiling over into emotion,” Flaherty said in the clubhouse after the win. “But I’ve got to find a way to take it and channel it. I felt like I walked that line very well today of not actually getting emotional. Maybe I showed it a little bit, but I wasn’t mad or upset. I don’t pitch well when I’m emotional and feeling this way, that way about a call. I have to pitch the way that I pitch.”

And that way, he’s shown, can steady a staff, can propel a team.

Flaherty has said he wants to do some things differently this season, be more approachable, less cocooned on start days. Teammates said they’ve seen some of that. What the Cardinals need to see is more of the same from Sunday. Flaherty’s first quality start of the season was only the Cardinals’ third in 21 games this season, the first by a pitcher not named Jordan Montgomery. It allowed the Cardinals to avoid using one more arm, and that could prove valuable as a four-game series starts in San Francisco.

The second inning did not go well, but because it wasn’t much worse it didn’t expose the bullpen to added innings, did not ignite the fuse on troubles certain to blow up later this week.

Flaherty, instead, may have sparked something else.

“There are certain guys who are good and rely on their talent, and there are guys who develop their talent,” Marmol said. “This is a guy who develops his talent, and he’s never going to give in. We’re seeing him settle in and be the Jack that we’re used to seeing, and we like it.”

